Chino residents fed up with big rigs driving on Chino Ave., which is not meant for truck traffic

Chino residents are fed up with big rig drivers cutting through Chino Avenue, saying they're causing a safety hazard in their community.

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Chino residents are growing frustrated with the number of truck drivers using Chino Avenue through the heart of the city, especially because they're not supposed to be there in the first place.

Even though there are multiple signs posted on Chino Avenue between Central and the 71 Freeway advising truck drivers that it is not a truck route, apparently drivers aren't getting the message.

"It's a real problem," said resident Claudia Schmidt. "It really backs up the traffic through here."

Schmidt also says the larger 18-wheelers struggle to make the turns onto Chino Avenue, because some of the intersections are too narrow. She recalled one recent situation that almost caused a traffic collision.

"The driver was turning right and couldn't quite make the turn. He actually cut into our lanes where we had to move back a little bit," said Schmidt. "This happens all the time."

A spokesperson for the city of Chino said the city has received so many complaints from residents recently that not only have they added additional signage warning drivers of potential $250 fines, but police officers are making additional efforts to patrol the area.

"From June of last year to July of this year, we've issued about 400 citations to truckers along Chino Avenue," said spokesperson Matthew Bramlett, who added that because the road is not a dedicated truck route, the thickness of the asphalt was not designed with large trucks in mind.

"The reason we have truck routes designated is they can take the heavy beating; they can take the heavy trucks. All of these heavy trucks over time degrade the asphalt on Chino Avenue, causes cracks on the asphalt," he said.

But the city isn't just focused on enforcement - they want to educate.

Bramlett said when officers cite truck drivers, they attempt to reach out to their respective trucking companies as well.

"We actually go to these trucking companies, and if they have designated mapping software for their trucks, we work with them to input our truck routes into their mapping software," Bramlett said. "So, when a trucker gets into his truck and turns the system on, they know exactly where to go and not go."