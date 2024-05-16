CHLA hosts 8th Annual Walk & Play L.A. at Santa Monica Pier

ABC7 Eyewitness News, KOST 103.5 on-air personality Ellen K and boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard return to host Children's Hospital Los Angeles eighth annual Walk & Play L.A. event at the Santa Monica Pier, Saturday May 18, 2024!

Walk & Play L.A. is a family-friendly community event that celebrates and promotes the well-being of children in Los Angeles while raising critical funds in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The event includes a 3K walk, a family festival with live entertainment for all ages and sports activities hosted by professional teams and athletes. All funds raised for Walk & Play L.A. support CHLA's mission to create hope and build healthier futures.

Join our ABC7 Community Street Team sponsored by Smart & Final at the family festival and take a photo at our photo booth to take the memory of your families participation in Walk & Play L.A. 2024 home with you. The team will also be handing out some exclusive ABC7 Eyewitness swag to all the participants of the event!

Go to Walk & Play L.A. to register to participate.