Nearly 30,000 pounds of ready-to-eat Chomps Beef Sticks recalled over potential metal in meat

SHELLEY, Idaho -- A popular maker of ready-to-eat beef sticks has issued a recall because some customers found pieces of metal in the product.

Idaho smokehouse partners has recalled nearly 30,000 Chomps Beef Sticks.

The company notified the United States Department of Agriculture after receiving two complaints from customers.

The beef sticks were shipped to stores in California and Illinois.

The company also recalled its Chomps Original Turkey Sticks to ensure none of its products are at risk.

So far, no one has been sickened.

The beef and turkey sticks were packaged between January 16 and January 23, and expires Feb. 10, 2026.

The company advises people who may have the beef or turkey sticks to throw them out or return them for a refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Idaho Smokehouse Partners at 208-227-5282

For more information on the recall from the USDA click here.