CHP helps deliver baby along I-15 in San Bernardino County

A baby girl made a dramatic debut into the world on Interstate 15 in Phelan on Wednesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.
The pregnant woman, eight months along, was being driven to the hospital by her sister when she went into labor near Cleghorn Road.
CHP officers arrived on scene within minutes and transformed the freeway shoulder into a makeshift delivery room. With their guidance, the woman delivered a healthy baby girl, named Isabel.
Both the mother and her newborn are doing well.