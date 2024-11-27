CHP officers help turn 15 Freeway into impromptu delivery room for woman in labor

A group of California Highway Patrol officers helped turn the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass into an impromptu delivery room.

The incident unfolded last week near Cleghorn Road, according to the agency.

Mrs. Accardo, who was 38 weeks pregnant, went into labor while her sister was rushing her to the hospital.

Three CHP officers arrived within minutes and helped her through her contractions on the shoulder of the freeway. They then helped take her to the hospital.

The woman gave birth to a little girl named Isabel. Both mom and baby are safe.