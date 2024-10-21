CHP searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash on 91 Freeway in Bellflower

Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a person on the 91 Freeway in Bellflower.

1 killed in hit-and-run crash on 91 Freeway in Bellflower

1 killed in hit-and-run crash on 91 Freeway in Bellflower Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a person on the 91 Freeway in Bellflower.

1 killed in hit-and-run crash on 91 Freeway in Bellflower Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a person on the 91 Freeway in Bellflower.

1 killed in hit-and-run crash on 91 Freeway in Bellflower Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a person on the 91 Freeway in Bellflower.

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a person on the 91 Freeway in Bellflower.

The incident happened at Downey Avenue just after 11 p.m. Sunday and resulted in the temporary closure of all westbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

When officials arrived at the scene, one person was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported the victim was hit by a car while changing their tire on the side of the freeway, but police were still trying to confirm that.

Authorities are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run. A description of the vehicle that was involved was not available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the CHP.