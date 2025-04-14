24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Christian, Jewish, and Muslim leaders come together to show support for immigrants

Monday, April 14, 2025 12:51AM
Riverside interfaith prayer service shows support for immigrants
Christian, Jewish, and Muslim leaders came together in Riverside to show support for local immigrants.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Christian, Jewish, and Muslim leaders came together in Riverside Saturday to show support for local immigrants.

They organized an interfaith prayer service and procession with various speakers addressing the crowd inside Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church.

Religious leaders included Bishop Alberto Rojas, Diocese of San Bernardino; Imam Mahmoud Harmoush, from the Riverside Islamic Center; and Rabbi Suzanne Singer, from Temple Beth El Riverside.

The service was done to send a unified message that immigrants impacted by the Trump administration's new policies are not alone.

