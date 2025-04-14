Christian, Jewish, and Muslim leaders come together to show support for immigrants

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Christian, Jewish, and Muslim leaders came together in Riverside Saturday to show support for local immigrants.

They organized an interfaith prayer service and procession with various speakers addressing the crowd inside Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church.

Religious leaders included Bishop Alberto Rojas, Diocese of San Bernardino; Imam Mahmoud Harmoush, from the Riverside Islamic Center; and Rabbi Suzanne Singer, from Temple Beth El Riverside.

The service was done to send a unified message that immigrants impacted by the Trump administration's new policies are not alone.