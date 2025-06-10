Christian Slater celebrates unveiling of star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor Christian Slater jumped for joy Monday when he saw his star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He's been a working actor since he was a baby!

"This city made me believe that magic is real, and dreams do come true," said Slater. "I love this town, I love this business, I've been in it for five decades. I started selling Pampers when I was a baby. I still love it, and I still have fun, I look at my job as something I get to do, not have to do."

Whether he was playing a teenager in "Heathers" or taking a bite out of a blockbuster in "Interview with a Vampire," or now in the latest version of "Dexter," for decades now Slater has kept his name in the Hollywood game.

Count co-star and friend Sarah Michelle Geller is a longtime fan.

"Most actors can only dream of having a career as long as yours Christian. And the truly amazing part of it is that you continue to redefine how we see you," she said.

The unveiling of Slater's star meant he gets to share space with many icons he's looked up to for his entire career.

"My heroes are Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Jack Nicholson, Spencer Tracy... too many others to name," said Slater. They all have stars on this boulevard. To be able to share some space with all of them is an honor and a dream come true. I feel like this is a wonderful ending to a chapter of my life with many more pages still left to write. But this is certainly a highlight and something I will treasure for the rest of my life."