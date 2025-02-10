Actress Christy Carlson Romano 'grateful to be alive' after getting shot in the face

Former "Even Stevens" actress Christy Carlson Romano is recovering after a recent scary incident in which she says she was shot in the face.

Romano, 40, took to Instagram on Feb. 8 to share what she said happened the day prior while celebrating her husband Brendan Rooney's birthday.

"Yesterday was my husband's birthday and I took him to shoot clay pigeons as a present. There was another party with us and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Romano said her husband "immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital."

"I was hit in 5 places, one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye," she continued in the caption. "Unfortunately a fragment got lodged behind my eye and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time. Doctors will continue to monitor me (I can see normally at the moment)."

Romano said that despite everything that happened, "all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive."

"I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much," she concluded her post. "I saw my life flash before my eyes and I'm telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant."

In a video accompanying her post, the Disney Channel alum gave a look at her injuries and pointed out the fragments she says are still in her face.

Romano also thanked the first responders and medical professionals at the hospital where she says she was treated, calling them "superhero-like people."

Rooney commented on his wife's post, referring to her as "the bravest, toughest, most stoic and bada-- woman I have ever met."

"I am so thankful you are alive," he wrote. "I am so thankful you are the mother to our children. I wouldn't know what to do without you. I love you more than life itself."

Romano and Rooney married in December 2013 and share two daughters, Isabella and Sophia.

ABC News has reached out to Romano's representatives, who were not able to provide details on where the incident occurred or if a police report was filed at the time of publishing. ABC News has also reached out to the hospital Romano said in her Instagram video she was treated at.