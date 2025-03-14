North Carolina town hall erupts in boos as congressman escorted from mad constituents

Republican Congressman Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., was confronted by angry constituents during a town hall meeting on Thursday night about President Donald Trump and Elon Musks sweeping cuts across the government.

"How do you justify cuts to staff of the VA helping veterans, especially those with long term care needs," asked one constituent who was met with a standing ovation from the raucous crowd in Asheville, North Carolina.

"So first of all, there have been no cuts to the staff at VA as of this point. Like him or not, Elon Musk has brought a lot of really smart people," Edwards responded as he was met with a round of boos. Earlier this month, an internal VA memo indicated that the agency was preparing to lay off 80,000 from its workforce.

The interaction turned so contentious and hostile that Edwards had to be escorted out of the building.

"You dont get to do this to us," yelled another constituent.

Republican leadership has told their members to avoid in-person town halls like these after several members were grilled in their home districts.

Edwards, however, went against their advice on Thursday.

""You see a lot of advice in Washington, D.C. from different folks saying, you know, Republicans shouldn't be out there doing town halls, and I'm thinking 'why not?' I love the people," said Edwards.

The Trump administration is pushing forward with sweeping cuts with thousands of workers already having been laid off across the federal workforce including Veteran Affairs, the IRS and the Department of Education.

Elon Musk split with the White House this week, suggesting that entitlement programs like Medicare and Social Security could be on the chopping block next.

"The waste and fraud in entitlement spending, which is all of the, which is most of the federal spending is entitlements, so that's like the big one to eliminate," Musk said earlier this week.

Those words have left some voters very concerned, with Edwards taking the brunt end of the attacks Thursday night.

"What are you doing to ensure the protection of our Social Security benefits," asked on constituent to a round of applause.

Replied Edwards: "I'm not going to vote to dissolve your Social Security. I'm not looking to disrupt Social Security at all."