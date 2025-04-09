City investigating hoarder house sparking neighbor complaints in Simi Valley

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that they filed a complaint with the city nine months ago, but nothing has been done.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that they filed a complaint with the city nine months ago, but nothing has been done.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that they filed a complaint with the city nine months ago, but nothing has been done.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that they filed a complaint with the city nine months ago, but nothing has been done.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents say they are fed up and contacted ABC7 for help about an apparent hoarder house in Simi Valley.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they want the eyesore cleaned up and say it's hazardous to the neighborhood.

Air7 flew over the property at 4473 Apricot Rd. on Wednesday morning -- right next to the Apricot Apartments and south of the 118 Freeway. Video shows the property littered with trash and covered with tents.

The residents say they filed a complaint with the city about the property nine months ago in July 2024, but nothing has been done.

"The City of Simi Valley has an active Code Enforcement case in this area. While we're limited in what we can share during an ongoing investigation, we want to assure the community that protecting public health and safety is our top priority," the city said in a statement to Eyewitness News. "These types of cases can be complex, and gaining compliance often takes time. Our Code Enforcement and Building and Safety teams are actively working through the appropriate legal and procedural steps to bring the property into compliance. We appreciate the community's patience as this work continues."

Neighbors say they are frustrated and want the property cleaned up. They hope to get more information from the city about the timeline to address the situation.