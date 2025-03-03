Cleanup underway after Oscars, some street closures lifted in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While it may take weeks to set everything up for the Oscars, it takes just days to tear it down.

Just hours after Sunday's ceremony wrapped up, crews began breaking everything down at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, transforming what was the red carpet back into Hollywood Boulevard.

Sections of that famous carpet were ripped up, backdrops were dismantled and lights came down.

However, all lanes of Hollywood Boulevard will remain closed between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Those who commute through or work in the area are advised that they may experience some delays as some of the sidewalks are blocked off to pedestrians.