Closing arguments delivered in trial of OC judge accused of killing wife, jurors begin deliberations

An Orange County Superior Court judge charged with fatally shooting his wife in their Anaheim Hills home will resume testifying Tuesday in his defense.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, who is charged with murder for the fatal shooting of his wife during an argument in their Anaheim home, a shooting he contends was accidental.

Ferguson was bickering with his wife in a drunken rage at their Anaheim Hills home, pointed a gun at her and finished the argument with a fatal shot, a prosecutor argued today, while the defendant's attorney said it was an accident and forensic evidence from the government proves it.

Jeffrey Ferguson, 74, is charged with murder with sentencing enhancements for discharge of a gun causing death and the personal use of a gun for the Aug. 3, 2023, death of his 65-year-old wife, Sheryl. Jurors will begin deliberating after closing arguments and will consider whether the shooting was second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter if they do not acquit him.

"You have been presented with evidence -- credible evidence -- he took out the gun, he was angry,'' Senior Deputy District Attorney Seton Hunt told jurors Wednesday. He took the gun out, pointed at her and killed her.''

Hunt said it was a "sad, tragic situation, but he is still guilty of murder.''

Hunt characterized the defendant as an experienced gun owner ... He had it on him at all times.''

Ferguson even "instructed his son to not point it in any direction of anything you don't intend to destroy,'' Hunt said. He was also an expert on the law'' as a prosecutor of 30 years and nine years on the bench.

"That puts him in a unique position as a defendant -- he knows how to answer certain questions, and how to evade others,'' Hunt said.

Hunt argued that the text message the judge sent to his bailiff and clerk minutes after the shooting was a confession.'' In the text message, Ferguson said, "I just lost it. Just shot my wife. I won't be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I'm so sorry.''

"He describes what he just did,'' Hunt said. "We all know what this means. He lost his temper and shot his wife.''

Hunt argued the most reliable account of the shooting that he defendant's son, Phillip Ferguson, made was to police right after it happened.

Phillip Ferguson's testimony at times conflicted with what he told police in separate interviews, including one after he met with a defense investigator.

The prosecutor played a portion of the son's call to 911 when he told a dispatcher his father shot his mother following an argument that had been ongoing "since dinner.''

Sheryl Ferguson stormed out of the restaurant the three went to for about 10 minutes after the defendant made a hand gesture of a gun during their dispute. Before the shooting later in their home, Phillip Ferguson said he heard her say something to the effect of, Why don't you point a real gun at me?''

Hunt played video of the son telling police later, "I turned around and he pulls out a gun and aims at her and fires.''

Hunt ridiculed as "ridiculous'' Ferguson's defense that he thought he heard his wife tell him to put his gun away so he fumbled it as he tried to safely place it on a cluttered coffee table and as he tried to regain control of it, the weapon fired.

Phillip Ferguson said his mother's last words were, "He shot me,'' Hunt noted.

"They weren't 'Gosh, what an accident,''' Hunt said.

Ferguson testified that as he tried to reach his arm out to place the gun on the coffee table he felt a "shooting pain'' in his disabled shoulder, causing him to fumble the gun. Hunt cast skepticism on that claim as well, noting the defendant showed full use of his arm during police questioning.

Hunt said the gun requires five pounds of pressure to depress the trigger. Doing that while fumbling with a gun in the air and then hitting the victim at "center mass'' is "ludicrous,'' Hunt argued.

Hunt also noted the Glock 40 is designed to not fire if dropped, but was skeptical of Ferguson's claim he didn't know that.

Hunt also ridiculed Ferguson's testimony of how he was holding the gun palm up as if he were handling "cafeteria pizza.''

"His own story sets him up for implied malice murder,'' Hunt said, adding the way he says he was handling the weapon shows a "conscious disregard for life.''

Ferguson's blood-alcohol level was .065 percent when it was measured seven hours after the shooting, Hunt said. An expert testified it was likely about .17 percent, or nearly twice the legal limit for driving, at the time of the shooting, Hunt noted.

Ferguson's attorney, Cameron Talley, argued that the prosecution's theory is "flawed due to a fundamental misunderstanding of how guns work.''

Talley noted how Hunt referred to loading bullets in the gun during the trial when the weapon uses magazines. Talley also said the pathway of the bullet as the pathologist in the case testified disproves any legal theory that Ferguson's arm was crooked at a 45-degree angle.

"I'm going to prove he's innocent,'' Talley said. "And I'm going to do it with government witnesses.''

Talley noted one detective's testimony about how far the casing from the gun's projectile would go if it were fired the way the prosecution theorized. But Talley said it was found right next to the coffee table, which was consistent with his theory of an accidental shooting.

Talley also argued that home surveillance video also indicated there was no muzzle flash, which was also consistent with an accidental misfire.

