Closing arguments set to begin in Harvey Weinstein's trial in NYC

Phil Taitt is live in Lower Manhattan with the latest on Harvey's retrial.

NEW YORK -- Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday for the retrial of disgraced music mogul Harvey Weinstein, who's fate will be in the hands of a jury.

This, after it was revealed that Weinstein will not testify at his own trial.

He's charged with assaulting three women more than a decade ago.

The Manhattans District Attorney's office over the past weeks has called two dozen witnesses over the duration of the trial to testify in the case.

Weinstein had his original 2020 conviction overturned after an appeal was filed by his legal team.

The sex crimes trial put a spotlight on alleged forcible sex acts from as far back as 2006 on two women, and the rape of Jessica Mann in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

Prosecutors say he used his power, dangling career advancement persuading the women into rooms where he overpowered and sexually assaulted them.

Weinstein's lawyers argued his accusers enjoyed a "mutually beneficial relationship."

Weinstein has denied all allegations and pled not guilty to the charges he faces.

The movie star remains in prison as he was also convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape.