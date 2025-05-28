Coast Guard launches search for missing fisherman in waters between Dana Point and Catalina Island

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Coast Guard launched a search for a man who disappeared overnight Tuesday while fishing somewhere off the coast of Dana Point, officials said.

The 41-year-old man, whose name was not released, was reported overdue at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Coast Guard.

Few other details were immediately released, with officials saying only that the man was "known to be fishing between Dana Point and Catalina Island aboard an 18-foot boat."

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts was asked to contact the Coast Guard.

City News Service contributed to this report.