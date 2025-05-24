Firefighters make progress on brush fire in Studio City near Coldwater Canyon Park, LAFD says

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters knocked down a brush fire burning in Studio City on Saturday afternoon.

The Coldwater Fire was first reported at 3:36 p.m. in the area of 3100 N. Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Drive and Coldwater Canyon Park, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

In an update at 4:42 p.m., LAFD said forward progress had stopped and the fire held at approximately 1.5 to 2 acres near the Betty Dearing Trail.

Due to the terrain and isolated area, a significant number of resources were called to assist. Firefighters will be on scene for an extended period of time, ensuring no hot spots remain.

LAFD said no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

City News Service contributed to this report.