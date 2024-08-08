Community garden provides education, space to grow fruits, vegetables in LA's Filipinotown

FILIPINOTOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local organization has launched a community garden program called "PLATO" which stands for "Filipinos and Latinos Accessing Together". The goal is to provide a space for participants to grow fruits and vegetables that are native to the Philippines and Latin America.

This small garden is tucked away in historic Filipinotown of Los Angeles. Romeo Garcia is a farmer and workshop facilitator. "Teaching folks how to do organic farming methods but tie it back into nostalgia, culture, and the type of food they eat. That way we can promote nutrition."

"PLATO" was started earlier this year. It's not just about planting roots... it's about discovering cultural roots too. Community members grow the usual: carrots, corn, tomatoes. But also produce like sweet potato camote and taro.

"Crops like this are things that bring back nostalgia for our communities and our participants in the gardens to start reconnecting with food," said Garcia.

"Just here in historic Filipinotown there's not a lot of access to fresh produce, there's not many grocery stores within walking distance," said Isabel Cuevas, Health & Wellness Coordinator, SIPA.

The goal is to bridge that gap, all while creating a gardening experience that spans generations.

"Because we're coming from a cultural lens, we're also learning from our elders and our community folks. And even the young people involved. What's their connection to food?" said Garcia.

The workshops don't end on the soil. They go from planet bed to kitchen counter.

"I plan on making a kale salad with this one. I plan on making soups with the small tomatoes or a salad," said Alyssa Tunque.

"PLATO" organizers hope to expand to other green areas in Filipinotown.

