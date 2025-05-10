12-year-old boy shot and killed at Compton park; gunman sought

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 12-year-old boy at a park in Compton Friday afternoon.

Gunfire was reported just before 4 p.m. at Fig/Oleander Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Compton's fire department said the victim was a 12-year-old boy who had been shot in the stomach.

First responders performed a blood-transfusion on-site before rushing the boy to a hospital, according to the fire department. The boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.