Host Conan O'Brien plans to set right tone on Oscar Sunday

LOS ANGELES -- The Eaton and Palisades fires will be acknowledged during the Oscar ceremony on Sunday.

It's personal to host Conan O'Brien, whose assistant lost her home in Altadena.

"The Oscars is a show that is very much a hometown show. It's a Los Angeles show, so what's happened here needs to be addressed," O'Brien said while wearing a shirt that read Altadena. "It's a celebration of hard work that's been done by many people."

O'Brien thinks the Oscars should lift people up and get people back to work.

"There's a needle to thread, there's a line to walk, and I'm determined to do that correctly," he said. "But I want to make sure there's humor, that we have some fun, and that we have some joy."

O'Brien was asked about a promotional poster that sees him transformed into an Oscar statue.

"Isn't it cool? I can say that because it wasn't my idea," laughed O'Brien. "All I've ever wanted to do is not be taken seriously and try to make people laugh.

"That's why I really like what that image represents. Yes, it's the Oscars, yes it's this iconic show, yes these are difficult times, but I'm still going to be me."

