Why Congress is unlikely to compel the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files

Growing calls for transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein saga will be left unanswered this week -- frustrating lawmakers from both parties.

A growing force of Republicans are calling for transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein saga, with many calling for files from the billionaire sex offender's investigation to be released -- a fervent demand of the MAGA movement that propelled Donald Trump into a second term in the White House that is now frustrating lawmakers from both parties.

But after a handful of Republicans temporarily stalled the $9 billion rescissions package last week over the Epstein issue, Speaker Mike Johnson does not appear likely to entertain further consideration of the matter before setting the House free on a five-week recess that stretches past Labor Day.

Last week Johnson was able to appease Republicans by moving a non-binding resolution that provides for the public release of certain documents, records, and communications related to Epstein through the House Rules Committee. But now that Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" is done, and the rescissions package has cleared the House, Johnson may be less inclined to entertain demands from the fringes of his conference -- leaving it off the floor schedule this week.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., answers reporters about calls to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 21, 2025. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Johnson said Monday the House will not hold a vote on the resolution before the August recess.

"My belief is we need the administration have the space to do what it is doing, and if further congressional action is necessary or appropriate, then we'll look at that. But I don't think we're at that point right now because we agree with the president," Johnson said.

Johnson argued again "there is no daylight" between House Republicans and the White House on "maximum transparency" regarding the Epstein files.

"He [ Trump ] has said that he wants all the credible files related to Epstein to be released. He's asked the attorney general to request the grand jury files of the court. All of that is in process right now," he said.

The push and the pressure

Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., have banded together on bipartisan legislation, H.R., 4405, to require Attorney General Pam Bondi to release "all documents and records in possession of the Department of Justice" relating to Epstein -- with Massie threatening to force consideration of the measure with a discharge petition if Republican leaders don't schedule a floor vote on the resolution.

But the bill only has eight other co-sponsors, a meager amount that falls far short of the support necessary to convince Republican leaders to schedule a vote on it.

Massie has threatened to launch a discharge petition if Republican leaders don't acquiesce, which could eventually compel Republican leaders to consider the Epstein matter contrary to their preference.

What is a discharge petition?

Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna launched a bipartisan discharge petition earlier this spring to allow proxy voting for new lawmaker parents up to 12 weeks after giving birth. She made waves on Capitol Hill and headlines across the nation when she and a small group of Republicans signed onto a petition alongside Democrats.

In theory, only six Republicans would need to pluck up the courage to band together and sign a discharge petition with all 212 Democrats. But that presumes that every House Democrat supports a measure -- which is unlikely given the miniscule number of cosponsors. In reality, there is a long climb ahead to force the issue inside the Capitol. The next must-pass legislation won't be considered until Congress attempts to avert a government shutdown in late September.

Johnson on Monday voiced strong opposition to the Massie-Khanna discharge petition.

"Discharge petitions are never a good idea in the House. It is a tool of the minority party not majority. The majority party has stated its position, and it is mine, it's the president's that we want maximum disclosure. So, the rest of it is a political game that Democrats are playing, and I hope Republicans don't join it," he added.

The discharge petition procedure rarely succeeds

Before the Luna-Pettersen petition, the last time it had worked was in 2015, when a bipartisan coalition banded together to force a vote to extend funding for the Export/Import Bank. There are seven additional discharge petitions that are actively gathering signatures right now -- on issues from support for Ukraine to tariffs.

An absolute majority of the House -- 218 -- is required for members outside of leadership to force consideration of a measure. Even if a member resigns or dies, their signature would remain valid.

Lawmakers must file a discharge petition with the Clerk of the House during legislative business. After 218 members sign, a 219th or more would not have the opportunity to pile on signatures after the petition is frozen.

Looking ahead

A discharge may only be pursued for legislation that has been referred to committee for at least 30 days. Khanna's resolution was introduced July 15 and referred to the Judiciary Committee. According to House rules, the earliest he and Massie could initiate a discharge petition would be Oct. 21.

Even if there are eventually 218 signatures on Oct. 21, the bill would not immediately come to the floor. House rules state that the matter must be noticed on the legislative calendar for seven days -- surely punting any prospective vote on an Epstein resolution deep into the fall.

