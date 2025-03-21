Construction worker hit and killed on westbound 91 Freeway in Buena Park

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A construction worker was struck and killed on the 91 Freeway in the Buena Park area Friday morning, officials confirmed.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. in westbound lanes near Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The worker, who was not a Caltrans employee, was in one of the lanes when a pickup truck hit them. Authorities said nobody has been taken into custody.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where they died.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

