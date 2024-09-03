Here are the cooling centers open across Los Angeles during this week's heat wave

As a major heat wave hits Southern California this week with searing temperatures, the city of Los Angeles is opening cooling centers to offer some relief.

The air-conditioned spaces are free and open to the public, and their pets, as the region struggles with the heat.

Five cooling centers will be open from Tuesday through Friday:

- Fred Roberts Recreation Center, 4700 Honduras St., Los Angeles

- Mid Valley Senior Center, 8801 Kester Ave., Panorama City

- Sunland Senior Center, 8640 Fenwick St., Sunland

- Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, 4000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles

- Lincoln Heights Senior Center, 2323 Workman St., Los Angeles

Additionally, the city stated that public libraries are spaces the public could utilize for cooling and shelter during the heat wave.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Mayor Bass' office said added that residents on Skid Row will be provided with cold beverages, seating and shade at the following stations:

- Towne Street (between Fifth and Sixth streets) across the street from the ReFresh Spot

- San Pedro Street, mid-block between Sixth and Seventh streets

- Fifth and Maple streets

- The ReFresh Spot, 544 Towne Ave., open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The statement also advised the public to take preventive measures to avoid heat-strokes and other related issues.

Staying cool is not the only concern during the heat wave. With rising temperatures comes the increased risk of fires.

A fire that broke out Monday afternoon burned more than 30 acres of brush in the Santa Fe Dam Recreation area in Irwindale. Forward progress was eventually stopped, but fire officials will remain on alert for other fires across the region for the next week.

City News Service contributed this report.

