Group of burglars target two Corona businesses in coordinated break-ins

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of burglars Wednesday targeted two Corona businesses in a coordinated overnight break-in.

Surveillance footage shows four suspects pulling up in a vehicle before splitting into two groups. One team broke into a It's Boba Time store, while the other hit Crave Coffee & Tea - both located in the Main Street Village shopping center.

At It's Boba Time, owner Ritu Chopra said the burglars shattered the front door with a brick before heading straight for the register and a back office.

"This door was broken. There was glass all over the place inside and outside," Chopra said. "There was a brick lying here so we could tell that they probably smashed the door with a brick."

The crime triggered a silent alarm, but the burglars moved quickly.

"They were very fast. You could tell they knew what they were doing and they probably must have done this before," Chopra said.

Two doors down, Crave Coffee & Tea was also targeted.

"The guy was yawning, then just grabbed a rock, it looked like, threw it through the window. They ran off with the registers," said Travis McFarland, whose family owns the coffee shop.

However, the thieves walked away empty-handed. After a previous burglary, Crave Coffee & Tea had stopped keeping cash in the registers overnight.

"They didn't get anything at the end of the day. They really didn't. They took our registers, and there was nothing in them," he said.

Security cameras captured a clear image of the getaway car's license plate, but McFarland said police later determined the vehicle was stolen.

Business owners hope the footage helps bring the suspects to justice.

"If they did it today, they'll do it somewhere else tomorrow. We need to put an end to this," Chopra said.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact authorities.