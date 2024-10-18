COSM venue in Inglewood brings immersive NLCS experience to Dodger fans

With the Dodgers in New York at Citi Field for the NLCS, many fans are watching the game on TV screens. But what if you could be transported to New York without leaving Los Angeles?

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Dodgers have made it to the playoffs and fans are on the edge of their seat each game, hoping they'll make it to the World Series.

COSM is a venue located near Hollywood Park in Inglewood that provides immersive experiences.

COSM takes a typical watch party to a whole new level, so that fans who are in Southern California feel like they're at a game and even on the field in New York.

"We're literally transporting our fans, these fans, to Citi Field in New York City. Average ticket price is right around $35. For less than $20, $22 a ticket you can be here at COSM to enjoy the immersive experience," said Corey Breton, head of venues at COSM.

The LED display shows the game live from COSM's cameras on the ground at Citi Field.

"We actually bring the feeds in so it's like you're at the game. You can see we're binging in four to five camera angles, putting you in the seats, up on the second level, and behind home plate for the best view through the whole game," said Devin Poolman, Chief Product and Tech Officer at COSM.

First-time visitors to COSM say the experience took Dodger baseball to a whole new level.

"It's so real! Well listen I go to the games at Dodger Stadium all the time, this actually might beat being at the stadium," said Eden Gorcey, a Dodgers fan.

COSM also has a menu that includes items like ceviche and a wagyu beef L.A. street hot dog.

"Roughly 90% of our menu is scratch made. I mean other than making bread, mayo, mustard and ketchup, everything else is made in house," said Adam Palffy, executive chef at COSM.

COSM will be showing more NLCS Dodger games and other sports, including football.