Costa Mesa council approves proposal to host Raiders 2024 training camp

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Costa Mesa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a proposal to host the Las Vegas Raiders' training camp this summer.

Under the plan, the team would hold camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex, the same facility the Chargers used from 2020 through last year.

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens says Raider Nation is ready.

"The Raiders have a lot of fans in Southern California," Stephens said. "They have lot of fans in this area and in Costa Mesa.

"All the fans that I know that are Raiders fans are nice, sweet as you please."

A move to Costa Mesa would mean five NFL teams would now hold training camps in the area -- L.A.'s hometown Rams and Chargers, along with the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints.