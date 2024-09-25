Costa Mesa man arrested for alleged possession, distribution of child pornography

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 24-year-old Costa Mesa man was arrested Friday on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography, and police believe there may be more possible victims.

Tanner Shallahamer is accused of exchanging child pornography images and videos with 30-year-old Jonathan Garduno of Lake Forest.

Garduno was arrested Sept. 7 after he allegedly tried to meet a 15-year-old girl. The girl turned out to be a detective who had been posing as a minor online, police said.

Garduno's arrest led to an execution of a search warrant of his home and cellphone. Police said detectives then discovered Garduno and Shallahamer exchanged messages involving child pornography.

Police also believe Shallahamer sent videos of himself "stalking a female while she lay in bed" at her Costa Mesa home.

"Detectives are further investigating Shallahamer for possibly stalking other women and female teenagers and involving another male subject by sharing identifying information with intent to commit a sex crime," according to a police press release.

Shallahamer's apprehension is the third arrest in the investigation. Garduno's girlfriend, Khyla Kauffeld, was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography after Garduno's home was searched.

Garduno faces charges of possession of child pornography, sending/selling child pornography and distribution of obscene matter depicting minors.

Shallahamer posted bail Saturday and was released. Detectives believe he has potentially stalked and sent nude photographs of himself to other victims within the Costa Mesa and Newport Beach area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.