Costa Mesa studio offering 'snake yoga' classes

An Orange County studio is offering yoga classes where participants can have snakes slithering around and across their bodies.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Yoga can sometimes put the body in awkward positions. Now imagine practicing with a snake slithering down your back.

One Orange County studio is letting yoga enthusiasts incorporate snakes into their routine.

For those interested in trying something new, LXRYOGA in Costa Mesa offers hour-long sessions of four people max where participants can have ball pythons slithering around and across their bodies.

There are six pythons that are only handled during parts of the class where there's no movement, both for the safety of the participants and snakes.

Owners of the studio say they created "snake yoga" because of their passion for both - and to help people overcome their fear of snakes through breath.