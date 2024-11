Costco recalls 80,000 pounds of butter due to not disclosing key ingredient in label

Costco has recalled 80,000 pounds of Kirkland butter because the label doesn't say it contains milk.

Costco has recalled 80,000 pounds of Kirkland butter because the label doesn't say it contains milk.

Costco has recalled 80,000 pounds of Kirkland butter because the label doesn't say it contains milk.

Costco has recalled 80,000 pounds of Kirkland butter because the label doesn't say it contains milk.

Costco is recalling 80,000 pounds of butter.

The reason behind it? The label doesn't say it contains milk.

The recall includes Kirkland Signature unsalted sweet cream butter and Kirkland Signature salted sweet cream butter.

RECALL: Costco recalls smoked salmon sold in Florida due to potential listeria concerns

The products were distributed throughout Texas.

It's unclear if any allergic reactions have been reported.