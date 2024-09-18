Groundbreaking set for new Costco store with 800 apartments units in Baldwin Village

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Crews will break ground Wednesday on a new Costco store that will also bring affordable housing to Los Angeles. The development will be the first of its kind in the country.

Developer Thrive Living plans to use a five-acre site near Coliseum Street and La Brea Avenue in the Baldwin Village neighborhood to build 5035 Coliseum - a mixed-use complex that features the members-only warehouse store and residential rental units.

The retail-housing project will feature 800 apartment units above the new Costco - 184 of those units will be dedicated for low-income households.

The remaining units will be offered as non-subsidized affordable and workforce housing - all of which will eligible for residents with Section 8 vouchers.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Heather Hutt will be among those attending the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning.

Thrive Living says that the new state-of-the art Costco will have fresh produce, healthy food options, optical services, a pharmacy and delivery services to help local businesses.

"5035 Coliseum is the first new housing community in Los Angeles to move forward under state law AB 2011, which helps streamline approvals for apartment and mixed-use projects that include low-income housing," Thrive Living said in a press release.

The project is the first mixed-use development in the country to have Costco as its anchor retail tenant.

It's expected to create hundreds of jobs, but some residents have expressed concerns that it will increase traffic in the area and contribute to gentrification.