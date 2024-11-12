Couple who lost home in 2017 Thomas Fire offers recovery advice for those impacted by Mountain Fire

Ed and Sandy Fuller watched their house burn in the 2017 Thomas Fire. Now, they have advice for those impacted by the Mountain Fire in Ventura County.

With nearly 250 structures either damaged or destroyed by the Mountain Fire in Ventura County, a couple who lost their home to a wildfire several years ago is sharing advice for those going through similar circumstances now.

Ed and Sandy Fuller watched their house burn to the ground in the 2017 Thomas Fire. Their home was one of more than 1,000 structures destroyed in that blaze.

"It's going to be a year and half to two years for most people," said Ed, referring to those who lost their homes.

The Fullers were able to rebuild and return to their home in a year, mostly because the couple had just finished renovating their house and already had a strong relationship with contractors.

The Fuller's neighborhood alone lost more than 90 homes - and some of their neighbors still have not rebuilt. That's why the Fullers advise those now going through the same experience with the Mountain Fire to act quickly.

Getting building permits and finding contractors always takes time, they say, but when hundreds of people are doing it simultaneously, rebuilding can go incredibly slow.

"The best advice that I can give is to stay ahead of the wave," said Ed. "The quicker you do it, the better off you are going to be."

Acting fast does require caution though. Be wary of unreputable contractors, and be prepared to deal with stingy insurance adjusters. The Fullers recommend turning to the California Insurance Commissioner for leverage.

"It's important to get advice when you run into a slammed door with an insurance company," Sandy said.

In most cases where homes are burned down, rebuilding lives are often just as challenging as rebuilding the structure. The Fullers suggest neighbors affected by a major wildfire band together as a large support group.

"There are some people who don't know where to start," said Sandy. "It is extremely traumatizing and that's one of the reasons it's important to get into a group that can help you."

"There will always be those things that you lost in the fire that you'll remember. They'll come back to you," Ed said. "But we are definitely in a better position than we were before."