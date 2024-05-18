Community rallying to help Covina police officer critically injured during crash

The Covina community is raising funds to support Police Officer Jesse Gutierrez, who was critically injured during a pursuit.

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Covina Police Officer Jesse Gutierrez has led a life of service, first as a U.S. Marine and then as a police officer.

On May 6 during a pursuit Gutierrez was critically injured protecting his community.

"I heard a loud bang and we came out and we saw the Covina PD with the K9 got in an accident they were chasing I guess a suspect," said Eduardo Rangel.

Rangel's cafe is across the street from where Gutierrez's patrol car slammed into a cement sign in the early morning hours.

He says firefighters used the jaws of life to get Officer Gutierrez and his K9 partner, Paco, out of the patrol car.

"Because of the head injury they have sedated Officer Gutierrez. He's been in sedation for a week and a half," said Chief David Povero with the Covina Police Department.

Chief Povero said Gutierrez has been with the department for four years. The husband and father of two young boys is also his family's sole provider.

The Police Association of Covina has partnered with the Peace Officers Research Association of California to raise funds to assist and support Gutierrez's family.

"Even though the city of Covina is fully supportive behind Officer Gutierrez and his care will take care of that there is financial gaps the occurs that we are trying to bridge," said Chief Povero.

The fund-a-hero campaign for Gutierrez is up and running here on the Peace Officers Research Association of California website.

"It is just unfortunate that something like that would happen. Hopefully we can help him out," said Rangle.

As for Officer Gutierrez's K-9, Paco:

"Thankfully uninjured. He's gone to a veterinarian and got a clean bill of health," said Lt. Josh Turner with the Covina Police Department