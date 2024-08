Crane smashes into Highland Park home on same day house was apparently sold

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A construction crane toppled onto a house on the same day the home was apparently sold in Highland Park.

L.A. fire crews responded to the scene on Holland Avenue on Monday.

The house caved in with the crane on top of it. The residence appeared to have significant damage.

A neighbor said no one was home at the time, and no one was hurt.

It's not clear why the crane tipped over.