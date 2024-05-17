4 people rescued after crash leaves car propped up vertically against building in Vernon

VERNON, Calif. (KABC) -- The aftermath of a car crash in Vernon raised many questions due to the position that officials found the vehicle in.

The crash happened early Friday morning.

It's not clear exactly what led up to the crash. Video from the scene shows the white vehicle implanted into a building, completely sitting vertically against it with its rear tires on the second floor.

Vernon police say four people were trapped inside the vehicle. They worked quickly to help them out as it looked like the car might catch fire.

The passengers were all treated on scene and then transported to a hospital. Details on their condition were not available.