Crash involving several cars shuts down southbound lanes of 110 Freeway in South LA

Several southbound lanes the 110 Freeway were shut down Friday morning following a crash in the South Los Angeles area.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. at Century Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

AIR7 was over the scene where several cars appeared to be involved. Only the two right lanes of the freeway were open.

Additional details about the crash were not available. It's unclear if anybody was injured.

By 7 a.m., the cars were loaded onto tow trucks and traffic slowly started to move through the area.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

