Search continues for missing Princeton University undergraduate student

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Princeton University's Department of Public Safety is seeking information on a missing undergraduate student.

They have identified the missing student as 23-year-old Lauren Blackburn.

He was last seen around 6 p.m. on Saturday, near the Firestone Library.

He is described as being six feet, two inches tall, with brown hair and eyes, and weighing 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans with torn knees, a yellow t-shirt with a black, zippered hooded sweatshirt, and blue, flat-bottom shoes.

School officials noted that there may be increased law enforcement activity on campus related to this situation.

"I hope that he's found soon and I hope that he's totally fine. But it's freaky, especially during this period where things are up in the air and nobody has any information," said senior student Ryan Hoffman.

A water search resumed Tuesday afternoon at Lake Carnegie.

Crews began searching the water around midnight early Tuesday morning, saying a missing person's phone was pinging in the area.

They were stationed at a boat ramp off Princeton Kingston Road.

"It's the scale of it. Usually at 1:30 in the morning, this is a quiet parking lot and there's no activity. So it was highly unusual," said Elizabeth Sheldon, who lives near the search area.

The Ivy League school's public safety department is handling the search.

Police were using sonar units and drones from Hamilton Township to assist, as well as K-9 units.

Anyone with information on Blackburn is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at(609) 258-1000