CVS workers across 7 SoCal stores strike for better pay, affordable healthcare

Some CVS workers in Southern California are protesting over what they call unfair labor practices, and more employees are expected to join the walkout in the coming days.

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Workers at seven CVS Health stores across Southern California have gone on strike. The employees, who are part of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, include staff from four stores in Los Angeles and three in Orange County.

"They're not allowing us to talk to our union reps when they come in. They're not allowing us to wear our buttons to support our unlawful contract we are trying to fight for," said Ashley Cantu, a pharmacy lead tech at CVS Health in Buena Park.

Although all CVS stores remain open during the strike, employees are pushing for a new contract that addresses their concerns about fair pay and improved working conditions.

"We're trying to get better pay for the front store, more or less about a $3 or $4 raise and for the pharmacy we're trying to ask for a $6 raise," Cantu said.

Many workers also expressed frustration over staffing shortages and affordable healthcare.

"Many of these members are paying $600 to $700 a paycheck for their benefits, and that is unsustainable for workers who are making $20 an hour," said Jenna Thompson, communications director for UFCW 324.

The strike comes as CEO Karen Lynch recently stepped down following a more than 25 percent drop in CVS shares. Earlier this month, the company laid off nearly 3,000 corporate workers. David Joyner was appointed to replace Lynch.

"We're just trying to fight for our members and fight for a better contract," Cantu said.

CVS Health said they've had more than a dozen negotiations with the UFCW over the last several months. In a statement, they said in part, "We've made progress on finalizing a contract and have already reached tentative agreements that will increase the rate of pay for store associates."

Meanwhile, workers said they will continue striking as long as necessary until their demands are addressed, and their needs are met.