Cybertruck's cameras capture alleged vandal in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A Tesla Cybertruck's cameras captured the moment a man allegedly vandalized the vehicle in Carson.

The incident happened Saturday outside a Floor & Decor store at the Carson Town Center.

The owners of the Cybertruck say they had no prior interaction with the man who was caught on video dragging an apparent key along the side of the vehicle. They say it resulted in $7,000 worth of damage.

The alleged vandal, and another man he was with, drove away in a blue Honda CRV.