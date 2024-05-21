The all-boys Catholic school in La Verne was one of nine schools selected out of 100 applicants.

For the first time, Damien HS marching band will perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The all-boys Catholic school in La Verne was one of nine schools selected out of 100 applicants.

The all-boys Catholic school in La Verne was one of nine schools selected out of 100 applicants.

The all-boys Catholic school in La Verne was one of nine schools selected out of 100 applicants.

The all-boys Catholic school in La Verne was one of nine schools selected out of 100 applicants.

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A high school marching band in Southern California will be in New York City this holiday season for a big honor.

For the first time in school history, Damien High School's Spartan Regiment Marching Band will perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, representing California.

The all-boys Catholic school in La Verne was one of nine schools selected out of 100 applicants for the 2025 parade.

"This is a historic honor for not only our Spartan Regiment, but for our school as a whole," said Damien Spartan Regiment Director JJ Magallon in a statement. "The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the most iconic holiday event of the year. We cannot be more grateful to Macy's for giving our students and Damien High School the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform on one of the biggest stages in the world."

As part of the announcement, the Macy's team presented the band with $10,000 to help kick off fundraising efforts. The Damien Spartan Regiment will spend the next 18 months planning for their big parade appearance.