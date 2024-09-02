Search for missing Redlands couple to continue after more remains discovered

A man accused of killing a Redlands couple was arrested. Police believe the bodies of his neighbors, Daniel and Stephanie Menard, are under his house.

A man accused of killing a Redlands couple was arrested. Police believe the bodies of his neighbors, Daniel and Stephanie Menard, are under his house.

A man accused of killing a Redlands couple was arrested. Police believe the bodies of his neighbors, Daniel and Stephanie Menard, are under his house.

A man accused of killing a Redlands couple was arrested. Police believe the bodies of his neighbors, Daniel and Stephanie Menard, are under his house.

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police on Monday will resume their search for a missing Redlands couple believed to be dead after authorities discovered more remains under the home of their neighbor, who was arrested last week.

Stephanie Menard, 73, her 79-year-old husband Daniel and their dog were last seen Aug. 24, and authorities quickly mobilized to find them.

An arrest was made in a Redlands nudist ranch where SWAT ripped apart the home of a person of interest in the disappearance of a missing couple.

That search led them to their neighbor Michael Royce Sparks. The 62-year-old was arrested on suspicion of their murder Thursday after authorities swarmed the neighborhood and locked down the area surrounding the Olive Dell Ranch nudist resort.

Sparks was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He's expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

He surrendered voluntarily after he was found underneath his home, which was torn down by a police armored vehicle with a hydraulic battering ram.

"He did have a rifle and he did attempt to kill himself when police discovered him," said City of Redlands spokesperson Carl Baker. "The weapon misfired ... it didn't go off."

Authorities believe the Menards are dead and that their bodies are somewhere on Sparks' property.

On Friday, human remains were found in what authorities described as a concrete bunker underneath Sparks' home. Police continued their search Sunday and recovered additional remains.

The remains, however, have not been identified.

The motive for the alleged killings remains unclear, but the community is heartbroken. They held a vigil over the weekend to remember the Menards.