'Dancing with the Stars' pro Witney Carson returning for season 33

"Dancing with the Stars" will see a Mirrorball champion return to the ballroom this season.

It was announced Thursday on "Good Morning America" that Witney Carson is back as a pro dancer for season 33.

"Hi, guys, it's Whitney Carson. I am so excited to announce that I am coming back to 'Dancing with the Stars' for season 33," she said in a video message on "GMA." "Just you wait until you hear who my partner is. He will sweep you off your feet. We are so ready to get that Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy."

Carson first competed on "Dancing with the Stars" season 18 with her celebrity partner, singer Cody Simpson.

She returned to the show for season 19 and was partnered with "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actor Alfonso Ribeiro -- now a co-host on the reality competition series. The duo won the competition that season.

The dancer continued to coach stars on the show from seasons 20 through 28 with partners including "Bachelor" alum Chris Soules, "Big Time Rush" star Carlos PenaVega, football player Von Miller, rapper Vanilla Ice, comedian Chris Kattan, "Malcolm in the Middle" actor Frankie Muniz, Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer, "Zombies" actor Milo Manheim and Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell.

In July 2020, Carson announced she was expecting her first child with her husband Carson McAllister.

They welcomed their son, Leo, in January 2021, and later that year, Carson returned to the show as a pro dancer for season 30 alongside her celebrity partner, WWE wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin.

Season 31 was the most recent season she competed in the ballroom, doing so alongside television personality Wayne Brady.

In August 2023, Carson announced that she would not be returning for season 32 as she had recently given birth to her second child, a son named Jet, in May, and said she wanted to focus on family.

The full cast for season 33 hasn't been revealed, but fans of the show learned last week that Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik would be joining the cast as this season's first contestant.

Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will be returning this season as co-hosts, and Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough will return as judges.

The "Dancing with the Stars" cast for season 33 will be exclusively announced on "GMA" Sept. 4.

"Dancing with the Stars" season 33 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.

