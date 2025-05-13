Dangerous chase ends with rollover crash in Carson; deputy slams into nearby home

The carjacking suspect allegedly tried to slam into a deputy before the chase ended with the rollover crash -- causing the deputy to crash into a nearby home.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A dangerous chase led by an alleged carjacker ended with a dramatic rollover crash in Carson on Monday. The crash happened shortly after the suspect caused a sheriff's deputy to slam into a nearby home.

AIR7 video from above the scene shows a red car flipped upside down in the middle of the road at Main Street and Broadway. It's unclear if the suspect was hurt.

The chase began on the 91 Freeway with Lakewood Sheriff's Station deputies, and then went to surface streets.

Just before the end of the pursuit, the driver allegedly tried to run into a patrol vehicle, causing the deputy to crash into a pink house at Cassidy Street and Ambler Avenue in Carson.

AIR7 video shows the aftermath of the crash, including heavy front-end damage on the patrol vehicle, which was stopped in the yard.

The crash into the house wasn't the end of the pursuit, though. The suspect continued on until the rollover crash about half a mile away at Broadway and Main.