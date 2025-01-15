Old nemesis reunite in the latest trailer for the Disney+ series

'Daredevil: Born Again': Matt Murdock, Kingpin and Punisher return in a dramatic trailer

"Daredevil: Born Again": Matt Murdock, Kingpin and Punisher return in the latest Marvel series, premiering March 4 on Disney+.

"Daredevil: Born Again": Matt Murdock, Kingpin and Punisher return in the latest Marvel series, premiering March 4 on Disney+.

"Daredevil: Born Again": Matt Murdock, Kingpin and Punisher return in the latest Marvel series, premiering March 4 on Disney+.

"Daredevil: Born Again": Matt Murdock, Kingpin and Punisher return in the latest Marvel series, premiering March 4 on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- Daredevil is back.

In an exciting return to the small screen, "Daredevil: Born Again" reunites Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk in a new trailer released by Disney+. The series premieres March 4.

The show is a continuation of the original "Daredevil" series, with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprising their roles as the crime-fighting vigilante and former mob boss, respectively.

Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Marvel Television's "Daredevil: Born Again," premiering March 4 on Disney+. Marvel/Giovanni Rufino

The trailer kicks off with a scene between Murdock and Fisk, sitting together in a diner. Intercut between intense fighting scenes, the two discuss their long history.

"Thank you for finding the time," Murdock starts.

"While I will admit, it's not entirely unpleasant seeing you again. A lot of time has passed. By the look of it, you've come up in the world," Fisk responds.

"I can say the same about you," says Murdock.

As the two continue their conversation, it is revealed that Fisk has become the mayor of New York City, while Murdock has "stopped being a vigilante," as Fisk puts it.

Chaos rains, and the trailer ends with Murdock stating, "I was raised to believe in grace, but I was also raised to believe in retribution," before a montage of bone-snapping scenes play out.

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in "Daredevil: Born Again" Marvel/Giovanni Rufino

Jon Bernthal reprises his role as Frank Castle/Punisher, along with Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna and Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter.

Other stars include Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson and Michael Gandolfini.

"Daredevil: Born Again" premieres March 4 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.