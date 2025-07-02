Darius Rucker teases upcoming "party" concert at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Darius Rucker opens up to On The Red Carpet about his upcoming Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel concert, on Sept. 11.

NASHVILLE -- Country singer Darius Rucker is ready to "party" at his upcoming concert at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel!

While attending the 2025 CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, the musician opened up to On The Red Carpet about his exciting tour, "I'm going to be on tour all summer and looking forward to it. The West Coast wing is always fun. And the Yaamava', I've played there before. It's going to be a party."

"I can't wait to get out there," Rucker revealed about playing at the Southern California resort, located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles in the city of Highland, Calif.

And that's not the only thing the artist revealed, he shared his favorite song to perform for a crowd, "Oh, goodness. Probably still, I'll be honest with you, if God said I had one more song to play for the crowd, it'd be 'Let Her Cry.'"

Speaking of favorites, watch the interview above to learn which Amy Winehouse song is Rucker's favorite cover to perform, and what it means to him to have paved the way in country music for artists like Shaboozey, Mickey Guyton, Kane Brown, and Brittney Spencer.

Fans can purchase tickets for Rucker's Sept. 11 show at the Yaamava' Theater at Yaamava.com. Doors will open at 7pm and the concert will begin at 8pm.

