Dashcam video captures driver try to ram car off bridge in road-rage incident: 'I'm in danger'

ONTARIO, Canada -- An Ontario driver captured a terrifying road-rage incident on his vehicle's dashcam, during which another vehicle intentionally rammed into his multiple times on Monday, December 30 - at one point seeming to try to ram his car off a bridge.

Footage captured by James Benjamin Turner shows Turner on the phone with police officers as a vehicle tries to back up into his on a highway shoulder in Temiskaming Shores in late December. The other vehicle then turns around and hits Turner's vehicle head-on. Turner can be heard saying, "I'm in danger," repeatedly to the police officers.

The video shows Turner driving down the highway toward a nearby Tim Horton's establishment, after which the other vehicle follows him and hits Turner's vehicle from the side. A witness walks up to Turner and says she obtained the other vehicle's license number, as cops arrive on the scene to assist Turner.

According to a statement on Facebook, after the incident, the Ontario Provincial Police "made several attempts to stop the vehicle, which resulted in the deployment of a spike belt. The suspect vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested."

The suspect was charged with "two counts of assaulting police with a weapon (the accused's vehicle), assaulting police causing bodily harm, criminal harassment, mischief endangering life, resisting arrest, assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, fleeing police, and two counts of disobeying court orders," according to a local news report.

In an interview, Turner said he thought the driver was set off because he flashed his high-beams after the driver swerved into oncoming traffic. Turner said he meant the flashing as a helpful warning.