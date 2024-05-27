Dashcam video shows LAPD chasing attempted murder suspect riding bicycle on 5 Freeway

Dashboard camera video shows LAPD cruisers on the 5 Freeway chasing an attempted murder suspect who attempted to flee on a bicycle.

Dashboard camera video shows LAPD cruisers on the 5 Freeway chasing an attempted murder suspect who attempted to flee on a bicycle.

Dashboard camera video shows LAPD cruisers on the 5 Freeway chasing an attempted murder suspect who attempted to flee on a bicycle.

Dashboard camera video shows LAPD cruisers on the 5 Freeway chasing an attempted murder suspect who attempted to flee on a bicycle.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dashboard camera video recorded last month shows LAPD cruisers on the 5 Freeway chasing an attempted murder suspect who attempted to flee on a bicycle.

The incident began about 11:45 a.m. on April 26, when officers responded to the 100 block of East Avenue 36, just north of the 110 Freeway in Cypress Park, for a shooting investigation, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"When the officers arrived, they determined that the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old John Lopez, had shot a family member following a verbal dispute and was no longer at the scene," the LAPD said in a news release.

The shooting victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, the statement said.

Shortly after a crime broadcast was issued, police said, an air unit spotted Lopez riding a bicycle on the southbound 5 Freeway.

LAPD patrol units conducted a traffic break on the freeway and, as seen in dashcam footage released on Sunday, followed Lopez as he traversed multiple lanes.

Lopez eventually exited the freeway via the Mission Road off-ramp and continued riding in and out of traffic. After he turned north on Daly Street, an officer in a police SUV conducted a PIT maneuver of sorts by striking the bicycle at slow speed, causing the suspect to lose control of the bike and fall to the pavement.

Lopez was then detained without further incident, and a small-caliber firearm was found as he was being taken into custody, the LAPD said. He complained of pain to his knees and was treated at a hospital before being booked for attempted murder.

The shooting victim was held overnight at a hospital for observation, according to authorities.