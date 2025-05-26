After her father died, a scholarship was created for her with help from local leaders and community members.

'It means everything:' Daughter of late Orange city councilman honors father at graduation

It's been nearly 20 years since an Orange city councilman was killed in a car accident. Now, his daughter is making sure his legacy of community building lives on.

It's been nearly 20 years since an Orange city councilman was killed in a car accident. Now, his daughter is making sure his legacy of community building lives on.

It's been nearly 20 years since an Orange city councilman was killed in a car accident. Now, his daughter is making sure his legacy of community building lives on.

It's been nearly 20 years since an Orange city councilman was killed in a car accident. Now, his daughter is making sure his legacy of community building lives on.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been nearly 20 years since an Orange city councilman was killed in a car accident.

Now, his daughter, who was just 3 years old when it happened, is making sure his legacy of community building lives on.

Kaitlyn Ambriz Holl, the daughter of late councilman Steve Ambriz and an aspiring teacher, graduated from Chapman University Saturday.

After her father died, a scholarship was created for her by then-Chapman President Jim Doti with help from local leaders and community members.

In a heartfelt moment, President Emeritus Doti personally presented Holl with her diploma as she crossed the stage.

"It turned out that we were the winners," he said. "Chapman was the winner, because Kaitlyn is an incredible young woman."

Holl has volunteered with local nonprofits, created community programs for kids, and works as a tutor at a low-income school in Orange. She's now working toward her master's in education.

"It means everything," she said as she held back tears at Saturday's ceremony. "I truly would not be where I'm at right now if it hadn't been for what Joy and Jim and the community gave me, and I've said it before, that is the gift that I will never, ever take for granted."