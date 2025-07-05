David Foster, Chris Botti team up for local concerts with Katharine McPhee joining in on the music

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Two talented names in music, David Foster and Chris Botti, are joining forces this summer.

The Grammy-winning stars are doing some shows together and two of them are in our area.

"I would challenge anyone to find a cooler thing to do this summer," said Botti, who practices his trumpet for three hours every day.

Songwriter, composer, arranger, producer and performer David Foster is excited for the new challenge and his wife, singer Katharine McPhee, will also be featured in the show.

"She walks beautifully in all genres of music and she'll fit in perfectly," said Foster. "She did a Great American Songbook album about eight years ago, which I didn't produce, but it's a really beautiful album and I think we'll do some stuff from that. And she's going to fit in perfectly."

Botti is just as excited to take the stage with his good friend. "This upcoming two months, these scattered dates that we're doing with David, are something that I've been so looking forward to and so excited about. The admiration that I have for him and his incredible musicianship is second to none. I think it's going to be a very unique night of music," Botti said.

Locally, Botti, Foster and McPhee will take the stage this month, first at the Yaamava' Casino and then the famous Greek Theatre. "The Greek feels small, even though it's not. And it feels just like it kind of wraps its arms around you. And so I think that's going to go it perfectly with our blended style of music," said Foster. Botti added, "Like the Hollywood Bowl, they both have that iconic stature that every musician puts on their calendar and it lights up!"

"You mean they're both hard to get to?" Foster joked.

You can catch their show at Yaamava' on July 16th and at The Greek Theatre on July 19th.