Dawes drummer Griffin Goldsmith reflects on Grammys, FireAid, and losing Altadena home

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The brothers who make up the Los Angeles folk band Dawes lost a lot in the Eaton Fire. They've also done a lot to help other victims.

Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith opened the Grammys on Sunday with an all-star rendition of Randy Newman's "I Love L.A."

Dawes was chosen because of their tragic connection to the Eaton Fire. Lead singer Taylor lost his Altadena recording studio, leading to most of the band's equipment being destroyed.

Griffin lost his home. His wife gave birth to their first child just over two weeks after the fire.

"I've never been one to ask for help. And so it's been a lot for me to be like, people want to help and I actually need it and I have to open my arms to it. My way to give back is to try to highlight other people in the same situation. Yes, we lost everything. Even still, we're better off than so many people in our neighborhood," said the band's drummer.

It wasn't just the Goldsmith brothers who fell in love with Altadena. Their parents lived there as well and also lost their home in the fire.

"It was just like, get the things that are living in the car. My wife. My unborn child, my niece, my three dogs and we go. We leave everything else. Because this felt like it could be on our block momentarily. This is where we're from and it's such a part of our DNA as musicians. We're tethered here and we love it. That was the hardest part... seeing the city as vulnerable as it was," he added.

The month since the fire has been a whirlwind for the Goldsmith brothers. They've played benefit concerts like FireAid, the Grammys, and done whatever they can to support their community.

"Musicians feel hopeless. We play music and then we see people fighting fires or saving lives and thinking wow, this feels miniscule and marginal compared to the real work people are doing. It felt really nice to be able to know exactly what to do in order to raise money. Frankly, that's what people need," said Griffin Goldsmith.

Dawes has released their all-star rendition of Randy Newman's classic "I Love L.A." with proceeds benefiting the fire relief effort to support music professionals.

The band is also part of a new compilation, which includes 90 songs of new music from artists released this Friday. It's called '"Good Music To Lift Up Los Angeles."