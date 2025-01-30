'Hearts are heavy': 14 figure skaters among victims of DC plane crash

An American Airlines regional jet went down in the Potomac River after colliding with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

An American Airlines regional jet went down in the Potomac River after colliding with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

WASHINGTON -- Figure skaters and coaches returning from the recent U.S. national championships were aboard the American Airlines flight that collided with a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday, officials said.

No survivors were expected in the crash, officials said Thursday. There were 64 people aboard the plane and three in the helicopter, according to officials.

Fourteen figure skaters were among those lost in the crash, according to Doug Zeghibe, the CEO and executive director for the Skating Club of Boston.

Zeghibe said among the group of skaters, six were from the Skating Club of Boston, along with two coaches, two teenage athletes and athletes' moms. Zeghibe identified the two coaches as Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. The two were 1994 World Pair Champions who joined the club in 2017, Zeghibe said.

"Six is a horrific number for us but we're fortunate and grateful it wasn't more than six," Zeghibe said. "This will have long reaching impacts for our skating community."

A helicopter flies near the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed on approach to Reagan National Airport on January 30, 2025. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The U.S. Figure Skating organization confirmed that "several members" of the skating community were aboard American Airlines Flight 5342 which took off from Wichita, Kansas, and crashed approaching Reagan National Airport after colliding with a helicopter shortly before 9 p.m.

"These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas," the organization said.

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims families closely in our hearts," the organization said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available."

There were 60 passengers and four crew members aboard the jet and three personnel aboard the Army helicopter, which officials said was on a training flight at the time of the crash.

Officials have not publicly confirmed the number of fatalities in the crash.

Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Mayor of Wichita, Lily Wu, offered her condolences during a press conference, becoming emotional when stating there are not any survivors.

"Our hearts are heavy as a city," Wu said. "Our hearts are heavy as a city council, and we are here to provide the support needed for our community."

At an early Thursday morning news conference, officials said they were continuing search-and-rescue operations in the icy Potomac River but did not say whether anyone had been pulled from the water alive, or confirm any deaths.

Meanwhile, Russian media reported that two Russian figure skaters were on board the American Airlines flight, and the presidential spokesman expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the plane crash.

"There were other of our fellow citizens there. Bad news from Washington today," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday morning.

Earlier, several Russian state media outlets reported that the 1994 world figure skating champions in pairs, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were on board the plane, though U.S. authorities have not confirmed these reports.

Oklahoma City figure skating coach Jackie Brenner was in Wichita with the skaters, coaches and officials who were aboard the flight.

"I was there on Sunday at a coaching workshop, which was the first day of U.S. figure skating development camp as they were coming into their two days of training," Brenner said. "Huge excitement in the arena and lobby of all these families."

The U.S. Figure Skating community has been struck by tragedy in a plane crash before. In February 1961, an entire U.S. figure skating team died in a plane crash on Feb. 15, 1961. The plane, Sabena Flight 548, was carrying the team to the World Figure Skating Championships in Prague, Czechoslovakia. Along with the team, 16 family members, coaches and friends of the skaters died in the crash.

