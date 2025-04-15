Deadline arrives for residents to opt in for free fire debris removal program

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Tuesday is the deadline for wildfire-affected residents to opt in to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' free fire debris-removal program.

The deadline for residents to file "Right of Entry" forms allowing the federal agency to access their properties and clear fire debris was originally March 31, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency extended the deadline to April 15.

Residents impacted by January's fires must file the forms to either opt in or out of the USACE free debris-removal program. Residents who opt out of the program will have to hire private contractors to conduct the removal work, at their own expense. Officials have stressed that homeowners who opt out of the program will still be required to have the debris removed from their properties.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, more than 1,700 properties have already been fully cleared of debris as of last week, but much more work remains.

"We are throwing everything we have at this cleanup to get people back in their homes quickly," Newsom said in a statement. "The fast pace of this recovery makes it even more important to sign up today."

Information on how to complete the forms is available online. The forms can be completed online, or at Disaster Recovery Centers located at the UCLA Research ParkWest, 10850 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, or in Altadena at 540 W. Woodbury Road.

County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said Friday there were still about 500 property owners who have not filed ROE forms, and "we need to hear from you."

"Even if you're opting out, we need to know which steps you are taking so we can coordinate a swift and safe debris-removal process."

The debris-removal program had been limited to residential homes, but FEMA notified the state last month that it was being expanded to include owner-occupied condominiums, multi-family residential properties and select commercial properties, which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, according to the governor's office.

Commercial properties will be evaluated on criteria including whether they present an immediate threat to public health and safety, if the commercial property owner faces barriers to completing the debris-removal process and the economic impact of the debris removal on the owner and community.